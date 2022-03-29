First Merchants Corp Reduces Stock Holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

First Merchants Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 16.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 735 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 150 shares during the quarter. First Merchants Corp’s holdings in Tesla were worth $777,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TSLA. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in Tesla by 104.5% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 362,759 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $281,312,000 after buying an additional 8,423,727 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Tesla by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 52,829,488 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $40,968,213,000 after buying an additional 2,377,179 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street LLC purchased a new position in Tesla during the 4th quarter worth $1,447,578,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Tesla by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,169,939 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $10,183,430,000 after buying an additional 858,839 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Tesla by 299.6% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 813,975 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $631,221,000 after acquiring an additional 610,300 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.64% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TSLA traded up $8.61 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $1,100.45. 664,958 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,724,700. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $891.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $948.50. The company has a market cap of $1.11 trillion, a P/E ratio of 222.82, a P/E/G ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 2.04. Tesla, Inc. has a 52-week low of $546.98 and a 52-week high of $1,243.49.

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The electric vehicle producer reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $17.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.65 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 20.36% and a net margin of 10.25%. The business’s revenue was up 65.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.24 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 7.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,026.75, for a total value of $1,283,437.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,160.85, for a total value of $1,276,935.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 65,421 shares of company stock valued at $58,684,303 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 25.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on TSLA shares. TheStreet cut Tesla from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Tesla from $888.00 to $1,108.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Cowen lifted their price target on Tesla from $625.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Daiwa Capital Markets raised Tesla from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $980.00 to $900.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Argus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $1,313.00 price objective (up previously from $1,010.00) on shares of Tesla in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tesla presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $935.68.

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles and energy generation and storage systems. It also provides vehicle service centers, Supercharger stations, and self-driving capability. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage.

