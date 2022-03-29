First Merchants Corp Sells 1,551 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

First Merchants Corp decreased its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 58,045 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,551 shares during the quarter. First Merchants Corp’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $9,495,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Procter & Gamble during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Level Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter valued at about $51,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the third quarter valued at $62,000. 63.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Procter & Gamble alerts:

NYSE:PG traded up $0.85 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $154.73. 103,647 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,787,757. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $155.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $151.56. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 12-month low of $130.29 and a 12-month high of $165.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $374.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.19, a PEG ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.47.

Procter & Gamble ( NYSE:PG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $20.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.34 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.52% and a return on equity of 31.99%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.64 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.91 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Friday, January 21st were paid a dividend of $0.8698 per share. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 20th. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is currently 61.48%.

In related news, CFO Andre Schulten sold 1,335 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.51, for a total value of $204,935.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman David S. Taylor sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.07, for a total value of $8,203,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 566,796 shares of company stock worth $91,098,906 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $165.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. StockNews.com lowered Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Procter & Gamble from $179.00 to $173.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Procter & Gamble from $179.00 to $173.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $163.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $158.85.

About Procter & Gamble (Get Rating)

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric & Home Care, and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.