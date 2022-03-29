First National Financial Co. Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.20 (TSE:FN)

First National Financial Co. (TSE:FNGet Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, March 15th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of 0.196 per share on Friday, April 15th. This represents a $2.35 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.86%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th.

Shares of TSE FN opened at C$40.16 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7,176.75, a current ratio of 9.13 and a quick ratio of 8.93. The company has a market cap of C$2.41 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.55. First National Financial has a 1 year low of C$35.65 and a 1 year high of C$53.25. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$42.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$42.98.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of First National Financial from C$43.00 to C$42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. CIBC decreased their target price on shares of First National Financial from C$46.00 to C$45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of First National Financial from C$46.00 to C$45.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, First National Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$47.07.

First National Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, originates, underwrites, and services residential and commercial mortgages in Canada. The company's residential mortgages, includes single family and multi-unit. It provides its services online. The company was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

