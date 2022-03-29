First Quadrant L P CA Buys New Shares in Arbutus Biopharma Co. (NASDAQ:ABUS)

First Quadrant L P CA bought a new stake in Arbutus Biopharma Co. (NASDAQ:ABUS – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 75,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $294,000. First Quadrant L P CA owned approximately 0.06% of Arbutus Biopharma at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Arbutus Biopharma by 134.1% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 104,484 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $317,000 after acquiring an additional 59,845 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Arbutus Biopharma in the second quarter valued at $685,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Arbutus Biopharma by 1,942.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,156,094 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,503,000 after acquiring an additional 1,099,484 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Arbutus Biopharma by 791.7% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 186,468 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $565,000 after acquiring an additional 165,556 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Arbutus Biopharma by 10,089.4% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 58,895 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $179,000 after acquiring an additional 58,317 shares during the last quarter. 54.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ABUS. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on shares of Arbutus Biopharma from $8.00 to $8.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Arbutus Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $4.00 to $5.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Arbutus Biopharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. StockNews.com raised shares of Arbutus Biopharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 19th. Finally, Chardan Capital raised their target price on shares of Arbutus Biopharma from $5.50 to $6.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Arbutus Biopharma presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.50.

ABUS traded up $0.12 on Tuesday, reaching $2.99. The company had a trading volume of 55,303 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,376,031. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.57. Arbutus Biopharma Co. has a 52-week low of $2.38 and a 52-week high of $6.50.

Arbutus Biopharma (NASDAQ:ABUS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.39 million. Arbutus Biopharma had a negative return on equity of 676.58% and a negative net margin of 693.91%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.23) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Arbutus Biopharma Co. will post -0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Arbutus Biopharma Company Profile

Arbutus Biopharma Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in discovering, developing and commercializing a cure for patients suffering from chronic Hepatitis B virus infection. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Warminster, PA.

