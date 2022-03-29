First Quadrant L P CA Has $1.51 Million Stock Position in ELEMENTS Linked to the Rogers International Commodity Index – Total Return (NYSEARCA:RJI)

First Quadrant L P CA cut its stake in shares of ELEMENTS Linked to the Rogers International Commodity Index – Total Return (NYSEARCA:RJI – Get Rating) by 7.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 217,804 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,219 shares during the quarter. First Quadrant L P CA owned approximately 1.27% of ELEMENTS Linked to the Rogers International Commodity Index – Total Return worth $1,505,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Separately, OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in ELEMENTS Linked to the Rogers International Commodity Index – Total Return in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $250,000.

Get ELEMENTS Linked to the Rogers International Commodity Index - Total Return alerts:

ELEMENTS Linked to the Rogers International Commodity Index – Total Return stock traded down $0.36 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $8.83. The stock had a trading volume of 216,236 shares, compared to its average volume of 157,750. ELEMENTS Linked to the Rogers International Commodity Index – Total Return has a one year low of $5.43 and a one year high of $9.58. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.34.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RJI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ELEMENTS Linked to the Rogers International Commodity Index – Total Return (NYSEARCA:RJI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ELEMENTS Linked to the Rogers International Commodity Index - Total Return Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ELEMENTS Linked to the Rogers International Commodity Index - Total Return and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.