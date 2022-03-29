First Quadrant L P CA Increases Stock Holdings in Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA)

First Quadrant L P CA grew its position in Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,195 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 500 shares during the quarter. First Quadrant L P CA owned 0.07% of Central Garden & Pet worth $1,780,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Central Garden & Pet during the 1st quarter valued at about $56,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in Central Garden & Pet by 138.5% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 846 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Central Garden & Pet during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $162,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in Central Garden & Pet by 194.9% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 4,177 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in Central Garden & Pet by 23.4% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 6,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 1,227 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CENTA traded up $0.95 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $42.16. 2,320 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 183,241. Central Garden & Pet has a 1-year low of $39.30 and a 1-year high of $55.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.77 and a beta of 0.63. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $42.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.45.

Central Garden & Pet ( NASDAQ:CENTA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.14. Central Garden & Pet had a return on equity of 12.78% and a net margin of 4.60%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.28 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Central Garden & Pet will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Central Garden & Pet from $54.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Central Garden & Pet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.80.

Central Garden & Pet Company produces and distributes various products for the lawn and garden, and pet supplies markets in the United States. It operates through two segments, Pet and Garden. The Pet segment provides dog and cat supplies, such as dog treats and chews, toys, pet beds and grooming products, waste management and training pads, and pet containment; supplies for aquatics, small animals, reptiles, and pet birds, including toys, cages and habitats, bedding, and food and supplements; animal and household health and insect control products; live fish and products for fish, reptiles, and other aquarium-based pets, such as aquariums, furniture and lighting fixtures, pumps, filters, water conditioners, food, and supplements; and products for horses and livestock, as well as outdoor cushions and pillows.

