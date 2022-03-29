First Quadrant L P CA Trims Stock Position in Orthofix Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:OFIX)

First Quadrant L P CA lessened its holdings in Orthofix Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:OFIX – Get Rating) by 22.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 29,726 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 8,502 shares during the period. First Quadrant L P CA owned 0.15% of Orthofix Medical worth $924,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in OFIX. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Orthofix Medical in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Orthofix Medical by 47.6% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,213 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 391 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Orthofix Medical by 129,400.0% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,295 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 1,294 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of Orthofix Medical during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Orthofix Medical during the third quarter valued at approximately $201,000. 97.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on OFIX. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Orthofix Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $41.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, March 4th. StockNews.com raised shares of Orthofix Medical from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Orthofix Medical from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Orthofix Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd.

OFIX stock traded up $0.43 on Tuesday, hitting $33.19. 1,541 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 84,975. Orthofix Medical Inc. has a twelve month low of $28.65 and a twelve month high of $47.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 2.55. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.04.

Orthofix Medical (NASDAQ:OFIX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The medical device company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.14. Orthofix Medical had a negative net margin of 8.26% and a positive return on equity of 4.84%. The firm had revenue of $125.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.44 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Orthofix Medical Inc. will post 0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Orthofix Medical, Inc engages in the provision of medical devices. It operates through the following business segments: Global Spine and Global Extremities. The Global Spine reporting segment offers three primary product categories: Bone Growth Therapies, Spinal Implants, and Biologics. The Bone Growth Therapies product category manufactures, distributes, and provides support services of bone growth stimulator devices that enhance bone fusion.

