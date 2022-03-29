First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (TSE:FM) Receives C$36.32 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (TSE:FM – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the twenty-three analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$36.32.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on First Quantum Minerals in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a C$32.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada set a C$39.00 price target on First Quantum Minerals and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on First Quantum Minerals from C$50.00 to C$53.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley cut First Quantum Minerals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from C$39.00 to C$36.00 in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on First Quantum Minerals from C$36.00 to C$35.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th.

Get First Quantum Minerals alerts:

In other news, Senior Officer Hannes Meyer sold 31,765 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$35.78, for a total transaction of C$1,136,662.88. Following the sale, the insider now owns 89,463 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$3,201,299.26. Also, Director G. Clive Newall sold 2,551 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$42.50, for a total value of C$108,417.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,193,461 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$93,222,092.50. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 292,201 shares of company stock valued at $11,371,329.

FM traded down C$0.62 during trading on Friday, reaching C$42.31. 373,542 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,964,187. First Quantum Minerals has a fifty-two week low of C$20.67 and a fifty-two week high of C$43.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.46. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$36.32 and a 200 day moving average price of C$30.74. The company has a market capitalization of C$29.03 billion and a P/E ratio of 28.56.

First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported C$0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.65 by C($0.10). The business had revenue of C$2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$2.54 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that First Quantum Minerals will post 2.96 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be given a dividend of $0.005 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th. First Quantum Minerals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.53%.

About First Quantum Minerals (Get Rating)

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, pyrite, gold, silver, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company holds 100% interests in the Ravensthorpe nickel and cobalt mine in Australia; the Sentinel copper project in North Western Province of Zambia; the Las Cruces copper mine in Spain; the Guelb Moghrein copper-gold mine in Mauritania; the PyhÃ¤salmi copper, pyrite, zinc mine in Finland; and the Ãayeli copper-zinc mine in Turkey.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First Quantum Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Quantum Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.