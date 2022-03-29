First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM) Now Covered by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

Research analysts at BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage set a “hold” rating and a C$37.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price target points to a potential downside of 12.26% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on First Quantum Minerals from C$50.00 to C$53.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on First Quantum Minerals from C$44.00 to C$43.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on First Quantum Minerals from C$38.00 to C$41.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on First Quantum Minerals from C$36.00 to C$35.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a C$39.00 price target on First Quantum Minerals and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$36.53.

Shares of TSE FM traded down C$0.76 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting C$42.17. 525,349 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,964,187. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.46. First Quantum Minerals has a 12 month low of C$20.67 and a 12 month high of C$43.06. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$36.32 and its 200 day moving average price is C$30.74. The firm has a market capitalization of C$28.93 billion and a PE ratio of 28.06.

First Quantum Minerals ( TSE:FM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported C$0.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.65 by C($0.10). The firm had revenue of C$2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$2.54 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that First Quantum Minerals will post 2.96 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Senior Officer Hannes Meyer sold 31,765 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$35.78, for a total transaction of C$1,136,662.88. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 89,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$3,201,299.26. Also, Director Philip K.R. Pascall sold 81,582 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$36.72, for a total value of C$2,995,691.04. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,872,725 shares in the company, valued at C$215,646,462. Over the last three months, insiders sold 292,201 shares of company stock worth $11,371,329.

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, pyrite, gold, silver, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company holds 100% interests in the Ravensthorpe nickel and cobalt mine in Australia; the Sentinel copper project in North Western Province of Zambia; the Las Cruces copper mine in Spain; the Guelb Moghrein copper-gold mine in Mauritania; the PyhÃ¤salmi copper, pyrite, zinc mine in Finland; and the Ãayeli copper-zinc mine in Turkey.

