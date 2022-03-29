First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund (NYSE:FFA) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund (NYSE:FFA – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,100 shares, a growth of 60.5% from the February 28th total of 11,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 32,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund by 83.5% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 602 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. CWM LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund in the 4th quarter worth $111,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund in the 3rd quarter worth $134,000.

First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund stock opened at $20.37 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $20.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.64. First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $18.01 and a fifty-two week high of $22.16.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.315 per share. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.19%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 22nd.

About First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund (Get Rating)

First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. The fund is co-managed by Chartwell Investment Partners, L.P. It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across the diversified sectors.

