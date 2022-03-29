First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 905,000 shares, a decrease of 47.4% from the February 28th total of 1,720,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,372,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.
Shares of CIBR opened at $53.22 on Tuesday. First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF has a 1 year low of $40.86 and a 1 year high of $56.58. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $48.48.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 28th will be issued a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 25th.
