First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 905,000 shares, a decrease of 47.4% from the February 28th total of 1,720,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,372,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Shares of CIBR opened at $53.22 on Tuesday. First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF has a 1 year low of $40.86 and a 1 year high of $56.58. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $48.48.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 28th will be issued a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 25th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. AHL Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new position in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV purchased a new position in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000.

