FirstService (NASDAQ:FSV) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of FirstService (NASDAQ:FSV – Get Rating) (TSE:FSV) in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on FSV. TheStreet cut FirstService from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Raymond James set a $200.00 price objective on FirstService and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. TD Securities reduced their price target on FirstService from $200.00 to $170.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered FirstService from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 21st. Finally, StockNews.com raised FirstService from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, FirstService has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $190.40.

NASDAQ FSV traded up $5.32 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $147.89. The company had a trading volume of 57,795 shares, compared to its average volume of 94,947. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.33 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $146.76 and a 200 day moving average of $174.72. FirstService has a 1-year low of $130.56 and a 1-year high of $202.78.

FirstService ( NASDAQ:FSV Get Rating ) (TSE:FSV) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.18. FirstService had a net margin of 4.16% and a return on equity of 18.15%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.50 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that FirstService will post 2.99 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FSV. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new position in FirstService during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in FirstService by 118.9% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 359 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in FirstService by 33.3% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 436 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden acquired a new position in FirstService during the 3rd quarter worth $145,000. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in FirstService during the 4th quarter worth $215,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.64% of the company’s stock.

FirstService Corp. engages in the provision of property services. It operates through the FirstService Residential and FirstService Brands segments. The FirstService Residential segment offers residential property management services in North America. The FirstService Brands segment covers residential and commercial customers through both franchise systems, and company-owned operations.

