Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:FFC) Short Interest Up 142.0% in March

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:FFC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 48,400 shares, a growth of 142.0% from the February 28th total of 20,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 152,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund during the 4th quarter worth about $44,000.

Shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $18.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 135,177 shares, compared to its average volume of 157,393. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.18. Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund has a one year low of $18.15 and a one year high of $23.79.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.124 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 21st. This represents a $1.49 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.85%.

About Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred & Income Securities Fund, Inc is a mutual fund, closed-end investment. Its objective is to provide high current income for holders of its common stock consistent with preservation of capital. The company was founded on May 23, 2002 and is headquartered in Pasadena, CA.

