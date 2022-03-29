Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) Given New $110.00 Price Target at Gordon Haskett

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Gordon Haskett from $125.00 to $110.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on FND. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Floor & Decor from $160.00 to $130.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Wedbush reiterated an outperform rating and set a $130.00 target price on shares of Floor & Decor in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Floor & Decor from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Floor & Decor from $155.00 to $130.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Loop Capital decreased their target price on Floor & Decor from $135.00 to $105.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $134.14.

Shares of FND stock opened at $89.71 on Monday. Floor & Decor has a 12 month low of $83.20 and a 12 month high of $145.89. The company has a market cap of $9.49 billion, a PE ratio of 34.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The business’s 50 day moving average is $99.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $117.04.

Floor & Decor ( NYSE:FND Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.01). Floor & Decor had a net margin of 8.25% and a return on equity of 21.65%. The firm had revenue of $914.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $911.34 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.47 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Floor & Decor will post 2.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Floor & Decor news, Director William T. Giles acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $96.00 per share, for a total transaction of $192,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FND. Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Floor & Decor by 31.3% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,398,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,891,000 after acquiring an additional 332,953 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Floor & Decor by 9.6% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 158,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,101,000 after purchasing an additional 13,889 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC bought a new position in Floor & Decor in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $326,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in Floor & Decor by 91.6% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 5,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $642,000 after buying an additional 2,542 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in Floor & Decor by 128.6% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.20% of the company’s stock.

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc engages in the retail of hard surface flooring and related accessories. It provides wood, stone, and flooring products. Its products include vinyl, laminate, and tiles with materials installation for living rooms, kitchen, bathrooms, and walls. The company was founded by George Vincent West in 2000 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

