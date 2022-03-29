Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO) Stock Position Lowered by Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC

Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC lessened its position in Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO – Get Rating) by 24.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,356 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,302 shares during the quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC’s holdings in Flowers Foods were worth $284,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of FLO. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Flowers Foods by 131.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,295 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in Flowers Foods by 77.4% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 152,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,702,000 after buying an additional 66,744 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new stake in Flowers Foods in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $209,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in Flowers Foods by 20.8% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 26,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $636,000 after buying an additional 4,633 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paragon Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Flowers Foods in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $204,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FLO opened at $25.26 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $27.16 and its 200-day moving average is $26.24. Flowers Foods, Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.61 and a 12 month high of $29.73. The firm has a market cap of $5.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.31 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Flowers Foods ( NYSE:FLO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.02). Flowers Foods had a return on equity of 18.73% and a net margin of 4.76%. The business had revenue of $983.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $991.12 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.28 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Flowers Foods, Inc. will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.33%. Flowers Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 87.50%.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Flowers Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday.

Flowers Foods, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of bakery products. The firm offers bakery foods for retail and food service customers in the United States. Its brands include Nature’s Own, Dave’s Killer Bread, Wonder, Canyon Bakehouse, Tastykake and Mrs. Freshley’s. The company was founded by William Howard Flowers, Sr.

