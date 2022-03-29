FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.53

FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 25th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.53 per share by the basic materials company on Thursday, April 21st. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th.

FMC has increased its dividend by 30.1% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 4 consecutive years. FMC has a payout ratio of 24.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect FMC to earn $8.69 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.12 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 24.4%.

Shares of FMC opened at $135.95 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.11 billion, a PE ratio of 23.85, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s 50-day moving average is $118.62 and its 200-day moving average is $107.31. FMC has a fifty-two week low of $87.27 and a fifty-two week high of $136.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

FMC ( NYSE:FMC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The basic materials company reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. FMC had a net margin of 14.60% and a return on equity of 29.16%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.42 earnings per share. Analysts predict that FMC will post 7.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FMC has been the subject of several research reports. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price target on shares of FMC from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of FMC from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. UBS Group lowered their target price on FMC from $134.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Bank of America cut FMC from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $128.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on FMC from $137.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.93.

In related news, insider Nicholas Pfeiffer sold 2,500 shares of FMC stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.40, for a total transaction of $291,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael Finian Reilly sold 4,915 shares of FMC stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.41, for a total value of $567,240.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,096 shares of company stock worth $1,306,961 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Toroso Investments LLC increased its position in FMC by 20.0% during the 4th quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 21,076 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,316,000 after buying an additional 3,510 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in FMC by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 247,233 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,168,000 after purchasing an additional 7,891 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in FMC during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in FMC by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 893,295 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $98,164,000 after purchasing an additional 43,776 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allstate Corp boosted its stake in shares of FMC by 199.3% in the fourth quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 12,280 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,349,000 after buying an additional 8,177 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.63% of the company’s stock.

FMC declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, February 8th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the basic materials company to reacquire up to 7.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

About FMC

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, and professional pest and turf management products. It develops, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals that include insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides; and biologicals, crop nutrition, and seed treatment products, which are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

