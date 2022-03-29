FOMO (OTCMKTS:FOMC) and Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC) Financial Analysis

Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC – Get Rating) and FOMO (OTCMKTS:FOMC – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, risk, profitability, dividends, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Golub Capital BDC and FOMO’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Golub Capital BDC $307.13 million 8.45 $340.28 million $1.83 8.30 FOMO $90,000.00 57.56 -$1.64 million N/A N/A

Golub Capital BDC has higher revenue and earnings than FOMO.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Golub Capital BDC and FOMO, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Golub Capital BDC 0 0 2 0 3.00 FOMO 0 0 0 0 N/A

Golub Capital BDC currently has a consensus price target of $16.38, suggesting a potential upside of 7.80%. Given Golub Capital BDC’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Golub Capital BDC is more favorable than FOMO.

Profitability

This table compares Golub Capital BDC and FOMO’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Golub Capital BDC 96.64% 7.82% 4.01% FOMO -736.26% -453.37% -143.41%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

43.7% of Golub Capital BDC shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.8% of FOMO shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.3% of Golub Capital BDC shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 8.7% of FOMO shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

Golub Capital BDC has a beta of 0.59, indicating that its share price is 41% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, FOMO has a beta of 7.06, indicating that its share price is 606% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Golub Capital BDC beats FOMO on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Golub Capital BDC (Get Rating)

Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (GBDC) is a business development company and operates as an externally managed closed-end non-diversified management investment company. It invests in debt and minority equity investments in middle-market companies that are, in most cases, sponsored by private equity investors. It typically invests in diversified consumer services, automobiles, healthcare technology, insurance, health care equipment and supplies, hotels, restaurants and leisure, healthcare providers and services, IT services and specialty retails. It seeks to invest in the United States. It primarily invests in first lien traditional senior debt, first lien one stop, junior debt and equity, senior secured, one stop, unitranche, second lien, subordinated and mezzanine loans of middle-market companies, and warrants.

About FOMO (Get Rating)

FOMO Corp. is a development stage company, which imports, markets and sells electric vehicles. Its technologies include alternative renewable fuels, hybrid electric vehicles, graphene lithium batteries and carbon fiber vehicles. The company was founded on February 27, 1990 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

