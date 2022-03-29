Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Insider William Clay Ford, Jr. Acquires 267,697 Shares of Stock

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) insider William Clay Ford, Jr. acquired 267,697 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $16.81 per share, for a total transaction of $4,499,986.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

F stock opened at $16.67 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $66.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.76, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.13. Ford Motor has a twelve month low of $11.14 and a twelve month high of $25.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. The business has a fifty day moving average of $17.92 and a 200-day moving average of $18.27.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The auto manufacturer reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.17). Ford Motor had a net margin of 13.13% and a return on equity of 18.55%. The company had revenue of $35.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.34 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Ford Motor will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 28th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.40%. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.03%.

Several research firms recently commented on F. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $20.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $23.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Monday. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $16.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Ford Motor from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.67.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of F. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Ford Motor during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ford Motor in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ford Motor during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ford Motor during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Ford Motor during the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. 50.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford trucks, cars, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

