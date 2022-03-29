Foundry Partners LLC Boosts Holdings in Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX)

Foundry Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 158,393 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,348 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC owned approximately 0.48% of Minerals Technologies worth $11,586,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Minerals Technologies by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,174 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Minerals Technologies by 19.9% during the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,373 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the period. Ziegler Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Minerals Technologies by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 23,145 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,616,000 after buying an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Minerals Technologies by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 5,969 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $417,000 after buying an additional 598 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in Minerals Technologies by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 7,569 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $554,000 after buying an additional 727 shares in the last quarter. 94.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have issued reports on MTX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Minerals Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. CL King reduced their target price on shares of Minerals Technologies from $90.00 to $87.00 in a report on Monday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Minerals Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $75.00 in a report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Minerals Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th.

Shares of MTX opened at $64.87 on Tuesday. Minerals Technologies Inc. has a twelve month low of $62.24 and a twelve month high of $88.62. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $68.32. The firm has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.38 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 1.74.

Minerals Technologies (NYSE:MTX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The basic materials company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.04. Minerals Technologies had a net margin of 8.84% and a return on equity of 11.00%. The business had revenue of $476.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $497.88 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.08 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Minerals Technologies Inc. will post 5.68 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 17th were issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 16th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.31%. Minerals Technologies’s payout ratio is 4.12%.

Minerals Technologies Inc develops, produces, and markets various specialty mineral, mineral-based, and synthetic mineral products, and supporting systems and services. The company operates through three segments: Performance Materials, Specialty Minerals and Refractories. The Performance Materials segment supplies bentonite and bentonite-related products, as well as leonardite.

