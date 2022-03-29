Foundry Partners LLC Buys 15,065 Shares of Independent Bank Co. (NASDAQ:IBCP)

Foundry Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Independent Bank Co. (NASDAQ:IBCP – Get Rating) by 6.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 239,425 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 15,065 shares during the quarter. Foundry Partners LLC owned approximately 1.13% of Independent Bank worth $5,715,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Professional Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Independent Bank during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Independent Bank by 86.1% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,166 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 2,852 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in Independent Bank by 97,642.9% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,842 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 6,835 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Independent Bank by 65.9% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keystone Financial Group purchased a new stake in Independent Bank during the third quarter valued at about $211,000. Institutional investors own 81.57% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Independent Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 12th.

Shares of Independent Bank stock opened at $22.96 on Tuesday. Independent Bank Co. has a 12-month low of $19.60 and a 12-month high of $26.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $488.59 million, a P/E ratio of 8.00 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.74. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $23.89.

Independent Bank (NASDAQ:IBCP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.06). Independent Bank had a net margin of 29.29% and a return on equity of 15.90%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.77 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Independent Bank Co. will post 2.22 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 4th were paid a $0.22 dividend. This is an increase from Independent Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 3rd. Independent Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.66%.

Independent Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It offers commercial banking, mortgage lending, investments, and title services. The company was founded in 1864 and is headquartered in Ionia, MI.

