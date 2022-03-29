Foundry Partners LLC Buys 88,683 Shares of Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN)

Foundry Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN – Get Rating) by 50.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 266,120 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 88,683 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC owned about 0.40% of Werner Enterprises worth $12,683,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Werner Enterprises by 20.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,714,824 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $518,616,000 after acquiring an additional 1,963,705 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Werner Enterprises by 48,672.8% in the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 890,104 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $39,405,000 after buying an additional 888,279 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Werner Enterprises by 32.8% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,371,214 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $104,973,000 after buying an additional 586,098 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of Werner Enterprises by 99.7% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 305,280 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $13,936,000 after buying an additional 152,407 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management grew its stake in shares of Werner Enterprises by 15.4% in the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 995,119 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $44,053,000 after buying an additional 132,643 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.17% of the company’s stock.

WERN has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Werner Enterprises from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Werner Enterprises from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. StockNews.com raised Werner Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Werner Enterprises from $62.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Werner Enterprises from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.00.

Werner Enterprises stock opened at $42.18 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a PE ratio of 11.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $43.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 2.35. Werner Enterprises, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $41.28 and a fifty-two week high of $49.76.

Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The transportation company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.17. Werner Enterprises had a net margin of 9.47% and a return on equity of 18.18%. The company had revenue of $765.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $725.09 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.89 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Werner Enterprises, Inc. will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 14th. Werner Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.53%.

Werner Enterprises, Inc, a transportation and logistics company, engages in transporting truckload shipments of general commodities in interstate and intrastate commerce in the United States, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through Truckload Transportation Services and Werner Logistics segments.

