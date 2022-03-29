Foundry Partners LLC Buys Shares of 1,305,129 Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK)

Foundry Partners LLC bought a new stake in Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 1,305,129 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $10,558,000. Foundry Partners LLC owned about 0.56% of Comstock Resources at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CRK. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. bought a new position in Comstock Resources in the third quarter valued at about $16,043,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Comstock Resources by 57.7% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,672,448 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $38,010,000 after acquiring an additional 1,344,266 shares during the last quarter. Wolf Hill Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Comstock Resources during the third quarter worth about $10,910,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Comstock Resources by 39.3% during the third quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 2,985,075 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $30,896,000 after acquiring an additional 842,650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Comstock Resources during the third quarter worth about $8,074,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CRK stock opened at $12.87 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. Comstock Resources, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.67 and a fifty-two week high of $13.00.

Comstock Resources ( NYSE:CRK Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.03). Comstock Resources had a positive return on equity of 34.73% and a negative net margin of 13.06%. The business had revenue of $655.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $454.35 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.14 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Comstock Resources, Inc. will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on CRK shares. StockNews.com downgraded Comstock Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Comstock Resources from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Comstock Resources from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on Comstock Resources from $11.00 to $10.00 in a report on Friday, January 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.92.

Comstock Resources, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas primarily in North Louisiana and East Texas, the United States. As of December 31, 2021, the company had 6.1 trillion cubic feet of the natural gas equivalent of proved reserves.

