Foundry Partners LLC Decreases Stock Position in Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC)

Foundry Partners LLC cut its holdings in Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC – Get Rating) by 12.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 74,003 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 10,568 shares during the quarter. Foundry Partners LLC owned about 0.19% of Boise Cascade worth $5,269,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BCC. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in shares of Boise Cascade in the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. Cim LLC raised its stake in shares of Boise Cascade by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Cim LLC now owns 3,903 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Boise Cascade in the fourth quarter worth about $155,000. SkyOak Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Boise Cascade in the fourth quarter worth about $214,000. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new position in shares of Boise Cascade in the fourth quarter worth about $213,000. Institutional investors own 91.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Boise Cascade alerts:

In other Boise Cascade news, EVP Dean Michael Brown sold 4,821 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.40, for a total transaction of $373,145.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jill Twedt sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.85, for a total value of $311,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,215 shares of company stock worth $882,242 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BCC opened at $73.46 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.94, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Boise Cascade has a 12 month low of $46.51 and a 12 month high of $85.06. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $76.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.40. The firm has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.09, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.71.

Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The construction company reported $4.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by $1.91. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. Boise Cascade had a return on equity of 58.53% and a net margin of 8.99%. The business’s revenue was up 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.76 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Boise Cascade will post 14.02 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 18th. Boise Cascade’s dividend payout ratio is presently 2.67%.

BCC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Boise Cascade from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Bank of America upgraded Boise Cascade from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $68.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. StockNews.com upgraded Boise Cascade from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Boise Cascade from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, DA Davidson upgraded Boise Cascade from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $80.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.80.

Boise Cascade Company Profile (Get Rating)

Boise Cascade Company manufactures wood products and distributes building materials in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Wood Products and Building Materials Distribution. The Wood Products segment manufactures laminated veneer lumber and laminated beams used in headers and beams; I-joists for residential and commercial flooring and roofing systems, and other structural applications; structural, appearance, and industrial plywood panels; and ponderosa pine lumber products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BCC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Boise Cascade Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boise Cascade and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.