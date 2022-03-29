Foundry Partners LLC Invests $1.30 Million in First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA)

Foundry Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 89,750 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $1,302,000. Foundry Partners LLC owned 0.48% of First Bank at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of FRBA. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in First Bank by 106.9% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,779 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 919 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in First Bank by 72.6% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,273 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 956 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in First Bank by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 48,400 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $682,000 after purchasing an additional 1,662 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of First Bank by 92.2% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,884 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,863 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in First Bank by 5.8% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 60,136 shares of the bank’s stock worth $847,000 after purchasing an additional 3,277 shares during the period.

Get First Bank alerts:

Shares of FRBA stock opened at $14.32 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $14.32 and a 200-day moving average of $14.50. First Bank has a one year low of $10.85 and a one year high of $15.90.

First Bank ( NASDAQ:FRBA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The bank reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $22.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.30 million. First Bank had a net margin of 35.83% and a return on equity of 14.13%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.31 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that First Bank will post 1.65 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. First Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.33%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th.

First Bank Company Profile (Get Rating)

First Bank is a state-chartered commercial bank, which offers a traditional range of deposit and loan products to individuals and businesses in its Central and Southern New Jersey markets. Its primary focus within community banking encompasses the firm’s primary business, which includes providing a wide range of commercial and retail and related banking services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for First Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.