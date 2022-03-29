Foundry Partners LLC Lowers Holdings in Global Ship Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GSL)

Foundry Partners LLC trimmed its position in Global Ship Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GSL – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 264,530 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 9,265 shares during the quarter. Foundry Partners LLC owned 0.73% of Global Ship Lease worth $6,060,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GSL. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Global Ship Lease during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Global Ship Lease during the 3rd quarter worth $46,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Global Ship Lease by 479.2% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,804 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 4,802 shares during the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global Ship Lease during the 3rd quarter worth $222,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Global Ship Lease by 103.2% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 9,845 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on GSL shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Global Ship Lease from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. B. Riley increased their price objective on Global Ship Lease from $33.00 to $38.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Global Ship Lease currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.25.

Global Ship Lease stock opened at $29.23 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.45 and a beta of 1.66. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $26.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. Global Ship Lease, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.52 and a 52 week high of $30.02.

Global Ship Lease (NYSE:GSL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shipping company reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.58. The company had revenue of $153.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $125.03 million. Global Ship Lease had a return on equity of 28.15% and a net margin of 38.28%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.38 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Global Ship Lease, Inc. will post 7.78 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 18th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.42%. Global Ship Lease’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.08%.

Global Ship Lease, Inc is a holding company, which owns and charters out containerships under long-term and fixed rate charters to container shipping companies. It also focuses on the operation and technical management of each vessel, such as crewing, provision of lubricating oils, maintaining the vessel, periodic dry docking, and performing work required by regulations.

