Foundry Partners LLC Reduces Position in Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH)

Foundry Partners LLC cut its stake in shares of Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH – Get Rating) by 10.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 514,336 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 59,089 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC owned 0.45% of Sally Beauty worth $9,495,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Sally Beauty by 43.4% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,881 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Sally Beauty by 65.8% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,001 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 794 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank increased its position in shares of Sally Beauty by 39.8% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 3,768 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,072 shares during the last quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Sally Beauty by 24.8% in the third quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 5,902 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 1,174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Sally Beauty in the third quarter worth approximately $109,000.

Shares of NYSE SBH opened at $15.97 on Tuesday. Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $15.17 and a one year high of $25.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.92, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.29 and a beta of 1.45.

Sally Beauty ( NYSE:SBH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.03. Sally Beauty had a net margin of 6.42% and a return on equity of 125.54%. The business had revenue of $980.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $993.34 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.50 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, DA Davidson decreased their price objective on shares of Sally Beauty from $22.00 to $19.50 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sally Beauty currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.70.

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty retailer and distributor of professional beauty supplies. The company operates through two segments, Sally Beauty Supply and Beauty Systems Group. The Sally Beauty Supply segment offers beauty products, including hair color and care products, skin and nail care products, styling tools, and other beauty products for retail customers, salons, and salon professionals.

