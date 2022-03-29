Foundry Partners LLC Sells 3,215 Shares of Genesco Inc. (NYSE:GCO)

Foundry Partners LLC decreased its stake in shares of Genesco Inc. (NYSE:GCO – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 102,380 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,215 shares during the quarter. Foundry Partners LLC owned 0.70% of Genesco worth $6,570,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Genesco by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 930,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,714,000 after acquiring an additional 21,020 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Genesco by 6.7% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 692,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,958,000 after buying an additional 43,497 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Genesco by 2.0% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 249,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,380,000 after buying an additional 4,818 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Genesco by 0.4% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 146,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,459,000 after purchasing an additional 646 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Genesco by 12.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 141,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,191,000 after purchasing an additional 15,784 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.36% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on GCO. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Genesco from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Genesco in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Genesco in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $64.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Genesco from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Genesco presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.33.

Shares of GCO stock opened at $68.10 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $65.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Genesco Inc. has a 12-month low of $43.26 and a 12-month high of $73.72. The company has a market capitalization of $930.25 million, a P/E ratio of 8.50 and a beta of 2.05.

Genesco (NYSE:GCO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported $3.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.83. Genesco had a net margin of 4.74% and a return on equity of 18.74%. The company had revenue of $727.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $726.57 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.76 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Genesco Inc. will post 7.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Genesco, Inc engages in the retail and sale of footwear, apparel, and accessories. It operates through the following segments: Journeys Group, Schuh Group, Johnston & Murphy Group, and Licensed Brands. The Journeys Group segment contains the Journeys, Journeys Kidz, Shi by Journeys and Little Burgundy retail stores, catalog and e-commerce operations.

