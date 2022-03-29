Foundry Partners LLC Sells 39,729 Shares of Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB)

Foundry Partners LLC decreased its position in Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB – Get Rating) by 35.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 73,072 shares of the company’s stock after selling 39,729 shares during the quarter. Foundry Partners LLC owned approximately 0.17% of Spectrum Brands worth $7,433,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Spectrum Brands in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Spectrum Brands by 182.7% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 506 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 327 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its stake in shares of Spectrum Brands by 65.0% in the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 510 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of Spectrum Brands in the fourth quarter worth about $64,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in shares of Spectrum Brands in the second quarter worth about $74,000.

Get Spectrum Brands alerts:

Shares of SPB stock opened at $87.97 on Tuesday. Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $75.66 and a 52-week high of $107.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 2.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.02 and a beta of 1.58. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $90.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $95.23.

Spectrum Brands ( NYSE:SPB Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 4th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $757.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $728.11 million. Spectrum Brands had a net margin of 3.28% and a return on equity of 10.74%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.13 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. will post 3.69 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 18th. Spectrum Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.34%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on SPB shares. Raymond James downgraded Spectrum Brands to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. StockNews.com cut Spectrum Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. National Bank Financial upgraded Spectrum Brands to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Spectrum Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $92.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, January 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Spectrum Brands has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $115.14.

Spectrum Brands Company Profile (Get Rating)

Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc is a consumer products and home essentials company. It engages in the manufacturing and supply of residential locksets, residential builders hardware, plumbing, shaving and grooming products, personal care products, small household appliances, specialty pet supplies, lawn, garden and home pest control products, and personal insect repellents.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Spectrum Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spectrum Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.