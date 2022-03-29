Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FCPT) to Issue $0.33 Quarterly Dividend

Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FCPT – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, March 8th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.333 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, April 14th. This represents a $1.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.01%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th.

Four Corners Property Trust has increased its dividend payment by 4.9% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 4 years. Four Corners Property Trust has a dividend payout ratio of 108.1% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect Four Corners Property Trust to earn $1.71 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.33 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 77.8%.

Get Four Corners Property Trust alerts:

Shares of NYSE FCPT opened at $26.57 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.94 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 2.31. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.51. Four Corners Property Trust has a twelve month low of $25.54 and a twelve month high of $30.10.

Four Corners Property Trust ( NYSE:FCPT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $52.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.89 million. Four Corners Property Trust had a net margin of 42.92% and a return on equity of 9.66%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.37 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Four Corners Property Trust will post 1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Four Corners Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th.

In other news, CEO William H. Lenehan bought 7,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $26.18 per share, for a total transaction of $200,277.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John S. Moody acquired 7,430 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $26.87 per share, for a total transaction of $199,644.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Four Corners Property Trust by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,963,276 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $440,068,000 after acquiring an additional 501,685 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Four Corners Property Trust by 170.2% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 696,239 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,477,000 after acquiring an additional 438,597 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Four Corners Property Trust by 53.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 511,062 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,111,000 after acquiring an additional 176,960 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in Four Corners Property Trust by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 229,219 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,741,000 after purchasing an additional 23,220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Four Corners Property Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $613,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.05% of the company’s stock.

About Four Corners Property Trust (Get Rating)

FCPT, headquartered in Mill Valley, CA, is a real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the acquisition and leasing of restaurant properties. The Company seeks to grow its portfolio by acquiring additional real estate to lease, on a net basis, for use in the restaurant and retail industries.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Four Corners Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Four Corners Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.