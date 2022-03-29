FoxWayne Enterprises Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXW) Short Interest Up 113.3% in March

FoxWayne Enterprises Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXW – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,200 shares, an increase of 113.3% from the February 28th total of 1,500 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 44,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

NASDAQ FOXW remained flat at $$10.05 on Tuesday. FoxWayne Enterprises Acquisition has a 52-week low of $9.69 and a 52-week high of $10.07. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.01.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FOXW. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in FoxWayne Enterprises Acquisition by 549.9% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 244,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,428,000 after acquiring an additional 206,645 shares during the last quarter. Beryl Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FoxWayne Enterprises Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,367,000. CNH Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of FoxWayne Enterprises Acquisition during the third quarter worth $990,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of FoxWayne Enterprises Acquisition by 265.2% during the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 54,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $543,000 after acquiring an additional 39,686 shares during the period. Finally, Berkley W R Corp boosted its holdings in FoxWayne Enterprises Acquisition by 340.0% in the third quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 49,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $490,000 after acquiring an additional 38,354 shares during the last quarter. 89.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Foxwayne Enterprises Acquisition Corp. does not have significant business. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the biotechnology and/or telemedicine sector of the healthcare industry in North America.

