Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC Acquires 1,000 Shares of FibroGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGEN)

Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC raised its holdings in FibroGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGEN – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC’s holdings in FibroGen were worth $296,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in FibroGen in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of FibroGen in the 3rd quarter worth about $65,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of FibroGen by 20.6% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,451 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 1,271 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of FibroGen in the 3rd quarter worth about $111,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in shares of FibroGen by 24.8% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 13,186 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 2,617 shares during the last quarter. 75.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get FibroGen alerts:

FibroGen stock opened at $12.36 on Tuesday. FibroGen, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.88 and a 1 year high of $36.13. The company has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of -3.94 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s 50-day moving average is $14.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.03.

FibroGen ( NASDAQ:FGEN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Sunday, February 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.66) by ($0.79). FibroGen had a negative net margin of 123.25% and a negative return on equity of 93.23%. The business had revenue of $16.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.65 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.64) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 74.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that FibroGen, Inc. will post -3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FGEN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of FibroGen from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of FibroGen from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of FibroGen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.43.

FibroGen Profile (Get Rating)

FibroGen, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapeutics to treat serious unmet medical needs. The company is developing Roxadustat, an oral small molecule inhibitor of hypoxia inducible factor prolyl hydroxylases, which has completed Phase III clinical development for the treatment of anemia in chronic kidney disease in the United States, Europe, China, and Japan; and in Phase II/III development in China for anemia associated with myelodysplastic syndromes.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for FibroGen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FibroGen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.