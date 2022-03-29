Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC Makes New $226,000 Investment in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC bought a new position in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 1,470 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 1.6% during the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 3,993 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $596,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 53.2% during the third quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 193 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 1,859 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 896 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. grew its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 2.0% during the third quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 3,631 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $542,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. 85.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MTB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of M&T Bank from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $170.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of M&T Bank from $167.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of M&T Bank in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. StockNews.com upgraded shares of M&T Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of M&T Bank in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $212.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, M&T Bank has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $178.47.

Shares of NYSE:MTB opened at $179.39 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $176.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $162.49. M&T Bank Co. has a one year low of $128.46 and a one year high of $186.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.00, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.95.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $3.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.29 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. M&T Bank had a net margin of 30.44% and a return on equity of 12.14%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.54 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that M&T Bank Co. will post 11.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.68%. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.78%.

M&T Bank declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, February 22nd that permits the company to buyback $800.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to purchase up to 3.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

M&T Bank Profile (Get Rating)

M&T Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking, trust, wealth management and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Business Banking, Commercial Banking, Commercial Real Estate, Discretionary Portfolio, Residential Mortgage Banking, and Retail Banking.

