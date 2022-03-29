Freehold Royalties (TSE:FRU) Price Target Raised to C$20.00 at Raymond James

Freehold Royalties (TSE:FRU – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by Raymond James from C$19.00 to C$20.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on FRU. CIBC increased their target price on shares of Freehold Royalties from C$17.00 to C$19.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Freehold Royalties from C$17.00 to C$18.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Freehold Royalties from C$15.50 to C$17.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. ATB Capital reissued a buy rating and issued a C$16.50 target price on shares of Freehold Royalties in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Freehold Royalties from C$14.00 to C$15.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Freehold Royalties presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$16.29.

Get Freehold Royalties alerts:

TSE FRU opened at C$15.38 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$13.87 and a 200-day moving average price of C$12.24. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.32 billion and a P/E ratio of 29.13. Freehold Royalties has a 52 week low of C$7.14 and a 52 week high of C$15.83. The company has a quick ratio of 2.63, a current ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.59.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 18th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.24%. This is an increase from Freehold Royalties’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. Freehold Royalties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 92.80%.

About Freehold Royalties (Get Rating)

Freehold Royalties Ltd., an oil and gas royalty company, owns working interests in oil, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and potash properties in Western Canada and the United States. The company holds approximately 6.2 million gross acres of land in Canada and 0.8 million gross drilling unit acres in the United States.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Freehold Royalties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freehold Royalties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.