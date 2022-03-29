Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:FME) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:FME – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “N/A” by the thirteen ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €65.62 ($72.11).

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on FME shares. Kepler Capital Markets set a €59.00 ($64.84) price target on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Monday, January 10th. Stifel Nicolaus set a €60.00 ($65.93) target price on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Friday, February 4th. Barclays set a €70.00 ($76.92) target price on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. UBS Group set a €75.00 ($82.42) price target on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €48.70 ($53.52) price target on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Monday, March 21st.

Shares of FME stock traded up €0.62 ($0.68) during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting €60.74 ($66.75). 536,817 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 704,197. The firm has a fifty day moving average of €58.72 and a 200 day moving average of €58.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.29. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA has a 52-week low of €50.98 ($56.02) and a 52-week high of €71.14 ($78.18). The company has a market cap of $17.80 billion and a PE ratio of 18.17.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co KGaA provides dialysis care and related dialysis care services in Germany, North America, and internationally. It offers dialysis treatment and related laboratory and diagnostic services through a network of outpatient dialysis clinics; materials, training, and patient support services comprising clinical monitoring, follow-up assistance, and arranging for delivery of the supplies to the patient's residence; and dialysis services under contract to hospitals in the United States for the hospitalized end-stage renal disease (ESRD) patients and for patients suffering from acute kidney failure.

