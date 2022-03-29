Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 349,600 shares, a drop of 49.0% from the February 28th total of 685,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 477,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $32.40 to $30.30 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Societe Generale cut their target price on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from €61.00 ($67.03) to €57.00 ($62.64) in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered their price objective on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from €84.90 ($93.30) to €83.40 ($91.65) in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.71.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 47.6% in the 4th quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 9,459,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,054,000 after acquiring an additional 3,051,672 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 15.1% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,925,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,496,000 after acquiring an additional 252,768 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 514,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,703,000 after acquiring an additional 14,491 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 54.0% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 376,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,211,000 after acquiring an additional 131,870 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in the 3rd quarter valued at about $6,977,000. 4.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA stock traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $33.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,223,712 shares, compared to its average volume of 540,136. The company has a market capitalization of $19.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.19. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA has a 12 month low of $28.75 and a 12 month high of $42.45. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.10.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $5.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.38 billion. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA had a net margin of 5.51% and a return on equity of 7.51%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA will post 2.08 EPS for the current year.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co KgaA provides products and services for individuals with renal diseases. The firm develops and manufactures health care products, which includes dialysis and non-dialysis products. It operates through the following segments: North America Segment; EMEA Segment; Asia-Pacific Segment; and Latin America Segment.

