Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Fulgent Genetics, Inc. is a technology company. It provide genetic testing services to physicians with clinically actionable diagnostic information. The Company’s technology platform integrates data comparison and suppression algorithms, adaptive learning software, advanced genetic diagnostics tools and integrated laboratory process which serves primarily to hospitals and medical institutions. Fulgent Genetics, Inc. is headquartered in Temple City, California. “

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Fulgent Genetics from $141.00 to $125.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Fulgent Genetics from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st.

Shares of Fulgent Genetics stock opened at $61.50 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.57. Fulgent Genetics has a fifty-two week low of $49.50 and a fifty-two week high of $112.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $62.23 and a 200 day moving average of $78.52.

Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $3.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.82. The company had revenue of $251.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $191.10 million. Fulgent Genetics had a return on equity of 51.21% and a net margin of 51.12%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $6.12 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Fulgent Genetics will post 6.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Paul Kim sold 454 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.31, for a total value of $25,564.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 31.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Fulgent Genetics by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in Fulgent Genetics by 88.8% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Fulgent Genetics by 12.5% in the third quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 1,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Fulgent Genetics by 0.7% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 20,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,828,000 after buying an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System raised its stake in Fulgent Genetics by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 7,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $778,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.33% of the company’s stock.

Fulgent Genetics Company Profile

Fulgent Genetics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides COVID-19, molecular diagnostic, and genetic testing services to physicians and patients in the United States and internationally. The company offers genetic tests comprising Focus and Comprehensive oncology panels tests; Beacon carrier screening panels test for inherited conditions; solid tumor molecular profiling for somatic cancer testing; rapid whole genome testing for children in NICU and PICU; newborn genetic analysis panel; single front-line test to detect ataxia-related variants and repeat expansions through sequencing; picture genetics, a patient-initiated genetic testing; whole exome and clinical exome panel tests; whole genome, mutation, and repeat expansion testing services, as well as research service tests.

