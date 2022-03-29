Fundamenta (FMTA) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $1,066.00

Fundamenta (FMTA) traded down 9.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on March 29th. One Fundamenta coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0978 or 0.00000204 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Fundamenta has traded 1.5% lower against the US dollar. Fundamenta has a market capitalization of $116,805.23 and approximately $1,066.00 worth of Fundamenta was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Fundamenta Coin Profile

Fundamenta’s total supply is 16,472,553 coins and its circulating supply is 1,194,783 coins. Fundamenta’s official Twitter account is @FundamentaToken . The Reddit community for Fundamenta is https://reddit.com/r/FMTA and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Fundamenta is fundamenta.network

Fundamenta Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fundamenta directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fundamenta should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Fundamenta using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

