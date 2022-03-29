Fuwei Films (NASDAQ:FFHL) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Fuwei Films (NASDAQ:FFHL – Get Rating) in a research note published on Saturday. The brokerage issued a strong-buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Fuwei Films from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Friday, January 7th.

Get Fuwei Films alerts:

Shares of Fuwei Films stock opened at $6.83 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $22.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $7.26. Fuwei Films has a 52 week low of $5.95 and a 52 week high of $13.94.

Fuwei Films (Holdings) Co Ltd. engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of plastic film using the biaxially-oriented polyethylene terephthalate (BOPET) film. Its BOPET film is used for packaging food, medicine, cosmetics, tobacco, and alcohol, as well as in the imaging, electronics, and magnetic products industries.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Fuwei Films Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fuwei Films and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.