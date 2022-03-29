FY2022 Earnings Estimate for China Resources Beer (Holdings) Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CRHKY) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

China Resources Beer (Holdings) Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CRHKY – Get Rating) – Jefferies Financial Group reduced their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for China Resources Beer in a report released on Thursday, March 24th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Chen now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.40 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.43. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for China Resources Beer’s FY2023 earnings at $0.50 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.62 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded China Resources Beer from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut China Resources Beer from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 21st.

OTCMKTS CRHKY opened at $11.87 on Monday. China Resources Beer has a twelve month low of $10.82 and a twelve month high of $18.95. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.27.

China Resources Beer (Holdings) Company Limited, an investment holding company, manufactures, distributes, and sells beer products under the Snow and Heineken brands. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 70 breweries in 25 provinces, municipalities, and autonomous regions in Mainland China. The company was formerly known as China Resources Enterprise, Limited and changed its name to China Resources Beer (Holdings) Company Limited in October 2015.

