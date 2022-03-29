FY2022 Earnings Estimate for Graco Inc. Issued By Oppenheimer (NYSE:GGG)

Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG – Get Rating) – Oppenheimer upped their FY2022 EPS estimates for Graco in a research report issued on Sunday, March 27th. Oppenheimer analyst B. Blair now anticipates that the industrial products company will post earnings of $2.76 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $2.72.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Graco in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. StockNews.com cut Graco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, William Blair raised Graco from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.50.

Shares of GGG opened at $69.71 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $74.11. Graco has a 52-week low of $66.41 and a 52-week high of $81.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.80 billion, a PE ratio of 27.66, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.72.

Graco (NYSE:GGG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.02. Graco had a net margin of 22.13% and a return on equity of 27.74%. The company had revenue of $539.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $522.60 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.61 earnings per share.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 4th. Investors of record on Monday, April 18th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 14th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. Graco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.33%.

In other news, CFO David M. Lowe sold 28,001 shares of Graco stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.70, for a total transaction of $1,979,670.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 3.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GGG. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Graco by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,077 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $845,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. increased its stake in Graco by 51.7% in the fourth quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 408 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in Graco by 16.6% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 999 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Graco by 0.7% during the third quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 21,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,525,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp boosted its position in shares of Graco by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 23,637 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,905,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. 83.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Graco Inc designs, manufactures, and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense, and spray fluid and powder materials worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers proportioning systems to spray polyurethane foam and polyurea coatings; equipment that pumps, meters, mixes and dispenses sealant, adhesive, and composite materials; and gel-coat equipment, chop and wet-out systems, resin transfer molding systems and applicators, and precision dispensing solutions.

