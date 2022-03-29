Fyooz Price Tops $0.0135 on Top Exchanges (FYZ)

Fyooz (FYZ) traded 18.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on March 29th. Over the last seven days, Fyooz has traded 17.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. Fyooz has a total market cap of $87,062.29 and $83,239.00 worth of Fyooz was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Fyooz coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0135 or 0.00000028 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002108 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00003539 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002109 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.90 or 0.00035669 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $51.01 or 0.00107683 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Fyooz Coin Profile

Fyooz (FYZ) is a coin. Its genesis date was February 7th, 2020. Fyooz’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,471,843 coins. Fyooz’s official Twitter account is @fyoozapp and its Facebook page is accessible here . Fyooz’s official website is www.fyooz.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Fyooz empowers users to invest in anything they love. It can be their favorite artist, brand or influencer. Fyooz combines the power of Social Media with state-of-the-art Fintech solutions – in a decentralized way. “

Fyooz Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fyooz directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fyooz should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Fyooz using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

