Gaia (NASDAQ:GAIA) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Gaia (NASDAQ:GAIA – Get Rating) in a report issued on Monday. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gaia from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of Gaia from $17.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Colliers Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of Gaia in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $13.75.

GAIA stock opened at $5.10 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market cap of $104.31 million, a P/E ratio of 28.33 and a beta of 0.68. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.29. Gaia has a 52 week low of $4.88 and a 52 week high of $13.91.

Gaia ( NASDAQ:GAIA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $20.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.01 million. Gaia had a net margin of 4.69% and a return on equity of 5.02%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.02 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Gaia will post 0.08 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GAIA. MIC Capital Management UK LLP acquired a new stake in Gaia during the fourth quarter worth $10,598,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Gaia by 20.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,758,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,093,000 after buying an additional 302,072 shares in the last quarter. Harber Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Gaia during the third quarter worth $2,521,000. GMT Capital Corp boosted its stake in Gaia by 124.1% during the third quarter. GMT Capital Corp now owns 313,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,968,000 after buying an additional 173,384 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP boosted its stake in Gaia by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 575,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,933,000 after buying an additional 64,456 shares in the last quarter. 51.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gaia, Inc operates a global digital video streaming subscription service and online community. It provides its services through the following channels: Seeking Truth, Transformation, Alternative Healing and Yoga. The company was founded by Jirka Rysavy on July 7, 1988 and is headquartered in Louisville, CO.

