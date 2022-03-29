Galaxy Gaming, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GLXZ) Short Interest Update

Galaxy Gaming, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GLXZ – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,100 shares, a drop of 34.9% from the February 28th total of 6,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 72,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Galaxy Gaming stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $4.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 40,972 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,734. The company has a market cap of $106.03 million, a PE ratio of 36.92 and a beta of 1.55. Galaxy Gaming has a 52-week low of $2.69 and a 52-week high of $4.77. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $4.16 and its 200 day moving average is $4.12.
