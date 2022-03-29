Galaxy Gaming, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GLXZ) Short Interest Update

Galaxy Gaming, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GLXZ – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,100 shares, a drop of 34.9% from the February 28th total of 6,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 72,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Galaxy Gaming stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $4.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 40,972 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,734. The company has a market cap of $106.03 million, a PE ratio of 36.92 and a beta of 1.55. Galaxy Gaming has a 52-week low of $2.69 and a 52-week high of $4.77. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $4.16 and its 200 day moving average is $4.12.

About Galaxy Gaming

Galaxy Gaming, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacturing, marketing, and acquisition of proprietary casino table games and associated technology, platforms and systems for the casino gaming industry. Its products include specialty games Blackjack side, Craps side, and Baccarat side bets, SpectrumVision, bonus jackpot system and MEGAshare.

