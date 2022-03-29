GAM Holding AG Has $452,000 Stake in Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE:EVH)

GAM Holding AG trimmed its position in Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE:EVH – Get Rating) by 34.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,345 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 8,718 shares during the quarter. GAM Holding AG’s holdings in Evolent Health were worth $452,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of EVH. TIG Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Evolent Health during the third quarter worth $11,661,000. Islet Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Evolent Health during the third quarter worth $10,850,000. Rock Springs Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Evolent Health by 10.4% during the third quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 1,875,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $58,125,000 after purchasing an additional 175,957 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Evolent Health by 89.7% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 343,854 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,660,000 after purchasing an additional 162,609 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in shares of Evolent Health by 100.0% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 270,060 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,966,000 after purchasing an additional 135,030 shares during the last quarter.

Evolent Health stock opened at $31.18 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.22. Evolent Health, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.62 and a 12-month high of $34.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Evolent Health ( NYSE:EVH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.14. Evolent Health had a negative return on equity of 2.43% and a negative net margin of 4.14%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.06) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Evolent Health, Inc. will post -0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Evolent Health news, Director Frank J. Williams sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.70, for a total transaction of $474,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Steve Tutewohl sold 1,707 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.85, for a total value of $39,004.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 55,326 shares of company stock worth $1,347,218. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on EVH shares. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Evolent Health from $36.00 to $32.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut Evolent Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, BTIG Research increased their target price on Evolent Health from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.80.

Evolent Health, Inc, a healthcare company, through its subsidiary, Evolent Health LLC, provides clinical and administrative solutions to payers and providers in the United States. It operates in two segments, Evolent Health Services and Clinical Solutions. The Evolent Health Services segment provides an integrated administrative and clinical platform for health plan administration and population health management.

