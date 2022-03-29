GAM Holding AG Invests $666,000 in Health Assurance Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:HAAC)

GAM Holding AG purchased a new position in shares of Health Assurance Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:HAAC – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 68,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $666,000. GAM Holding AG owned 0.12% of Health Assurance Acquisition at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Weiss Asset Management LP raised its position in shares of Health Assurance Acquisition by 78.2% during the third quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP now owns 1,724,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,869,000 after purchasing an additional 757,174 shares during the period. Fortress Investment Group LLC raised its position in shares of Health Assurance Acquisition by 972.1% during the third quarter. Fortress Investment Group LLC now owns 500,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,890,000 after purchasing an additional 453,362 shares during the period. HBK Investments L P raised its position in shares of Health Assurance Acquisition by 9.1% during the third quarter. HBK Investments L P now owns 600,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,868,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the period. Glazer Capital LLC raised its position in Health Assurance Acquisition by 361.2% in the 3rd quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 363,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,554,000 after buying an additional 284,583 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ATW Spac Management LLC acquired a new stake in Health Assurance Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $861,000. 67.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Health Assurance Acquisition stock opened at $9.84 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.81. Health Assurance Acquisition Corp. has a 52-week low of $9.67 and a 52-week high of $11.10.

Health Assurance Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to merge, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as Healthcare Assurance Acquisition Corp. and changed its name to Health Assurance Acquisition Corp.

