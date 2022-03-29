GAM Holding AG Makes New $326,000 Investment in SCP & CO Healthcare Acquisition (NASDAQ:SHAC)

GAM Holding AG purchased a new stake in shares of SCP & CO Healthcare Acquisition (NASDAQ:SHAC – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 33,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $326,000. GAM Holding AG owned 0.12% of SCP & CO Healthcare Acquisition as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of SCP & CO Healthcare Acquisition by 866.6% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 536,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,219,000 after acquiring an additional 480,850 shares during the last quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new stake in SCP & CO Healthcare Acquisition in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,918,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in SCP & CO Healthcare Acquisition during the third quarter worth $515,000. Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA purchased a new position in shares of SCP & CO Healthcare Acquisition during the third quarter worth $2,909,000. Finally, Easterly Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SCP & CO Healthcare Acquisition in the third quarter valued at $146,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SCP & CO Healthcare Acquisition stock opened at $9.79 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.75 and a 200 day moving average of $9.75. SCP & CO Healthcare Acquisition has a 12 month low of $9.40 and a 12 month high of $9.87.

SCP & CO Healthcare Acquisition Company does not have significant business. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company intends to identify a prospective target business in the healthcare technology or healthcare-related industries in the United States and other developed countries.

