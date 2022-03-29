GAM Holding AG Makes New $328,000 Investment in Athlon Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SWET)

GAM Holding AG purchased a new position in shares of Athlon Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SWET – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 33,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $328,000. GAM Holding AG owned approximately 0.10% of Athlon Acquisition as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Omni Partners US LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Athlon Acquisition by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Omni Partners US LLC now owns 217,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,129,000 after buying an additional 2,997 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Athlon Acquisition by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 836,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,185,000 after purchasing an additional 3,190 shares in the last quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Athlon Acquisition by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC now owns 204,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,004,000 after purchasing an additional 4,867 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Athlon Acquisition by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 112,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,096,000 after purchasing an additional 6,736 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rivernorth Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Athlon Acquisition by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 224,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,200,000 after purchasing an additional 6,980 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SWET opened at $9.77 on Tuesday. Athlon Acquisition Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.60 and a 12-month high of $9.86. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.75 and its 200 day moving average is $9.75.

Athlon Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

