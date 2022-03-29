GAM Holding AG Makes New Investment in Tech and Energy Transition Co. (NASDAQ:TETC)

GAM Holding AG purchased a new position in shares of Tech and Energy Transition Co. (NASDAQ:TETC – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 34,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $336,000. GAM Holding AG owned 0.07% of Tech and Energy Transition as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new stake in Tech and Energy Transition during the 3rd quarter valued at $98,000. Robinson Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tech and Energy Transition during the 3rd quarter worth about $101,000. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tech and Energy Transition during the 3rd quarter worth about $101,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Tech and Energy Transition by 125.0% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 45,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $440,000 after buying an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berkley W R Corp bought a new stake in shares of Tech and Energy Transition during the 3rd quarter worth about $340,000. 67.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Tech and Energy Transition alerts:

Shares of TETC opened at $9.77 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.72 and its 200-day moving average is $9.73. Tech and Energy Transition Co. has a 12-month low of $9.60 and a 12-month high of $10.00.

Tech and Energy Transition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as M Acquisition Company IV Corporation and changed its name to Tech and Energy Transition Corporation in December 2020.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Tech and Energy Transition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tech and Energy Transition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.