GAM Holding AG Takes $302,000 Position in Mason Industrial Technology, Inc. (NYSE:MIT)

GAM Holding AG bought a new position in shares of Mason Industrial Technology, Inc. (NYSE:MIT – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 30,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $302,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Mason Industrial Technology during the 4th quarter worth about $124,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new stake in Mason Industrial Technology during the third quarter worth about $730,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Mason Industrial Technology during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,035,000. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in Mason Industrial Technology by 7.7% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 137,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,339,000 after purchasing an additional 9,825 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berkley W R Corp grew its stake in Mason Industrial Technology by 60.0% in the third quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 550,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,359,000 after purchasing an additional 206,330 shares in the last quarter. 50.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE MIT opened at $9.76 on Tuesday. Mason Industrial Technology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.41 and a 12 month high of $9.90. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.73.

Mason Industrial Technology, Inc does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

