Gas Price Tops $5.60 (GAS)

Gas (GAS) traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on March 29th. Gas has a market cap of $56.74 million and $36.31 million worth of Gas was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Gas coin can now be purchased for approximately $5.60 or 0.00011794 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Gas has traded up 16.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Gas Coin Profile

Gas launched on August 1st, 2017. Gas’ total supply is 17,190,378 coins and its circulating supply is 10,128,375 coins. Gas’ official website is neo.org . Gas’ official Twitter account is @neo_blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Gas is https://reddit.com/r/NEO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “There are two built-in system assets: NEO and GAS. NEO represent the ownership of the blockchain, which is used for electoral accounting, to obtain GAS dividends, etc. GAS represents the right to use the blockchain, and are used to pay fees of various systems on the chain. “

Buying and Selling Gas

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gas directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gas should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Gas using one of the exchanges listed above.

